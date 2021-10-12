Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.