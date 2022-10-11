Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Bryan: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. I…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a dras…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.