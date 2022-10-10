This evening in Bryan: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
