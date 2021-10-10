Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.