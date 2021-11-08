This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear s…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 de…
Bryan's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expe…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. W…