Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

