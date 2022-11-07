Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.