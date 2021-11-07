Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
