 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert