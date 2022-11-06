Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.