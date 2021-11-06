Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
