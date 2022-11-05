This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
