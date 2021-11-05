This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
