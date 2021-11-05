 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

