Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms, some strong in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bryan. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.