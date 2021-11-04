 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

News Alert