Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.