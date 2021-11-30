 Skip to main content
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

