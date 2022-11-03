Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.