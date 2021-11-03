 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert