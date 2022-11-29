Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
