Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
