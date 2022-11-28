Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.