Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.