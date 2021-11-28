Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
