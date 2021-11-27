This evening's outlook for Bryan: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
