Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.