Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

News Alert