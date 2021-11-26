Bryan's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
