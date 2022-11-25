Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Thundershowers following a period of rain early. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
