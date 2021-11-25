Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
