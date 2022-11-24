For the drive home in Bryan: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
