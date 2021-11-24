Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Rain showers in the evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.