Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Rain. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.