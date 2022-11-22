Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few sprinkles possible. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area…
For the drive home in Bryan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The foreca…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tod…
Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The…
For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecas…