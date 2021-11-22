Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
