Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A shower is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

