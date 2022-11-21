This evening's outlook for Bryan: A shower is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area…
For the drive home in Bryan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near …
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The foreca…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tod…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is…
Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The…