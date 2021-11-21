 Skip to main content
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

