For the drive home in Bryan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bryan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain …
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The foreca…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The…