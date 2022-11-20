 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bryan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

