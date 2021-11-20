Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.