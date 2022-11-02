Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.