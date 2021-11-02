Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.