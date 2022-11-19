 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Sunday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

