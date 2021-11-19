 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

