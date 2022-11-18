For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
