Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.