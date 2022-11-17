Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
