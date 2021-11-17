Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 53F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.