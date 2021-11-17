This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 53F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Bryan area …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 …
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees to…