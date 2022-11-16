Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.