Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Overcast. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

