Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.