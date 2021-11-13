Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
