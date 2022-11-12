Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
