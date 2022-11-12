 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

