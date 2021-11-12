Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.