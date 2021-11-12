This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear s…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees to…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 …
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…