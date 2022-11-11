Bryan's evening forecast: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low around 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
