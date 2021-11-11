For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
