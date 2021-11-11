Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.